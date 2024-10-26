172-year-old Methodist Church to be rededicated

A formal rededication service of the Whittemore Hill Global Methodist Church will be held on Sunday morning, Oct. 27, and during the 9 a.m. service, to acknowledge and commemorate its 172 years of continued service, and specifically the history and accomplishments of the 100 years since its last dedication in 1924.

Constructed for the sum of $500 by local residents on donated property in 1851, the Whittemore Hill Methodist Church, at the intersection of Teeter Road and Whittemore Hill Road in Owego, is one of the five oldest rural churches in the Town of Owego and among those with the longest continual service.

The Whittemore Hill Global Methodist Church will host a reception and open house immediately following the 9 a.m. service conducted by Pastor Diane Prentice, and accompanied by The Valley Harmony, a male Capella quartette.