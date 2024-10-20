Andy Fagan announces run for Tioga County Legislature

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Andy G. Fagan, a democrat, is running as a candidate for Tioga County Legislator, District 6. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The District 6 Legislator seat was held previously by Dale Weston, and where he had served since Jan. 1, 2005. Weston passed away on April 2.

Since Weston’s passing, Legislator Dennis Mullen (District 5) has been covering the western part of the district, and Legislator William Standinger (District 7) has been covering the eastern part of the district, in addition to their regular district coverage.

Fagan remarked, “I had the pleasure of working with Dale Weston,” adding, “I’ve learned a lot in my career, and I would like to continue to serve the people of Tioga County. I feel it’s important for voters to have choices when you go to the polls, and if elected I would be working for everyone.”

Fagan is running to advocate for farmers and small businesses, work for increased transparency and equality, reduce food insecurity and hunger, improve health and well-being for all, support our children, families and communities, and increase access to information and resources.

As a long-time Barton resident and Tioga County leader, Fagan has worked to become familiar with the needs of residents. He has a long-term commitment to farming and is an advocate for our farms and a better food system.

Fagan grew up and worked on a family dairy farm. He graduated from Cornell University and holds a B.S. in Animal Science, and earned a Master’s Degree in Agriculture Education.

Fagan believes he has proven leadership experience at the county, regional and state levels.

Fagan previously had a 31-year career with Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE), which included 21 years as Executive Director to Tioga County CCE (1999-2020) and, concurrently, 14 years as Executive Director of Chemung County CCE (2007-2021).

His career also featured four years as State Coordinator of New York State’s Ag in the Classroom Program (1994-1998). Another key accomplishment, Fagan served on the Tioga County Ag and Farmland Protection Board (1999-2020).

Fagan feels that his 30-plus years of management experience is a good qualification for the Legislator role. He has had experience in human resources, financial, grant and program management, as well as managing budgets, and often those with limited resources.

Fagan is active in overall community betterment. He is a current Board Member of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier (2022-present), and a previous Board Member of the Rural Health Network (2002-2006). Fagan is a Church Leader, and a previous President of Waverly on Track (2000-2004), and for many years was a 4-H and Cub Scout leader.

Fagan believes in the importance of family, and supports arts in the community. He is the parent of three Waverly High School graduates, and a grandfather of two. Fagan, a singer/songwriter, has performed at various venues and at special events around the county, and enjoys sharing his music with the community.

Fagan has been visiting residents within District 6, such as stopping by the Spencer Van Etten Farmer’s Market. From flooding issues to transportation and more, Fagan has been interested in the issues that concern area residents.

If elected, Fagan said he would strive to get results, and would keep the communication lines open, and follow-up with residents on progress.

Fagan loves Tioga County and remarked, “It’s a wonderful place to live, and I want to do what I can to advocate for our county on the state and federal levels to ensure we get the resources we really need.”

To learn more about Andy G. Fagan, visit his Facebook page: Andy G. Fagan for Tioga County Legislator, District 6. You can also call him at (570) 432-3694, or reach out by email to andy_fagan@hotmail.com.