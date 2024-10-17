Thomas Rath murder suspect back in Tioga County Court today

By Wendy Post —

It has been close to a year and a half since Thomas Rath was forcibly abducted on May 20, 2023 from his encampment in the area known as “the Jungle” in the City of Ithaca, N.Y. Rath’s body was later found in a shallow grave on Ekroos Road in the Town of Candor, N.Y. on Aug. 3, 2023.

On Oct. 16, 2024, suspect Joseph M. Howell, age 38 of Newfield, appeared in the Tioga County Courthouse for a jury trial in the case. Joseph Howell has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and three counts of intimidating a witness. He was one of over a dozen arrested earlier this year in connection with the crime; several have already pleaded to lesser charges or levels of the offense in exchange for cooperation.

On Wednesday Joseph Howell sat in the Tioga County Courtroom, flanked by attorneys George Awad and Thomas Cline, as witnesses were called to the stand for questioning in front of a 12-member jury. The Honorable Adam Schumacher is presiding over the trial.

Both attorneys and Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin had time to question witnesses that were present during the time of Rath’s disappearance; several admitting that they had been using drugs that day, and with the timeline of usage unclear.

Of interest was the second witness on Wednesday afternoon, Robert W. Hines, age 52 of Candor, N.Y. Hines was initially charged with kidnapping in the first degree, a Class A-1 Felony. Instead, and in a cooperation agreement that included his testimony on Wednesday, Hines will instead be charged with two counts of evidence tampering, charges that will amount to about five years of probation.

The testimony of Robert Hines on Wednesday told the story of a day that started with Meth use, and ended with accounts of the actual murder of Thomas Rath; Hines was the driver that day.

Robert Hines talked about the day, and about going to a home where several people were located, along with Rath. According to his testimony, Hines said he was paid $20 by Joseph Howell to give everyone a ride. Thomas Rath was wearing a hoodie, so Hines could not give an account of his condition at that time.

In his testimony, he talked of everyone getting in the truck and heading to Willseyville, N.Y.; Hines said he drives back roads as he had previously lost his license.

The truck, driven by Hines, and with Rath inside, traveled down Route 79 and then turned left on Ekroos, a seasonal use road that eventually ends on Honeypot Road in Candor. It was while on this road that Hines states he was told to stop, and that is when things happened.

“[Thomas Rath] tried to run,” Hines testified, and he kept saying, “Let me go, I won’t say a word.”

He then testified that Rath ran north, and then fell in a ditch where two individuals previously charged, Angelo Baez and Jonathan Glennon, both of Ithaca, N.Y., allegedly shot Rath with a pistol.

Everyone got back in the truck and Hines began to drive away, but then turned around and went back. He explained that they just couldn’t leave him there, and they moved Rath about 60-yards into the woods and left him there; he added that one of the two men went back in the woods and shot him again.

Hines said he went back the next day to bury Thomas Rath.

“I started digging the hole, but stopped digging because of the rocks,” Hines testified, adding, “I did the best I could.”

In fact, Hines later took investigators and police to the area where Thomas Rath was buried in a shallow grave.

Hines said he felt bad for Rath, but the defense questioned the witness, wondering why he did not come forward with this information before. Hines replied that he was afraid that he would be in a lot of trouble if he came forward about what happened.

Things continue Thursday at the Tioga County Courthouse in Owego, N.Y.