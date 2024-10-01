Students to #sOArTogether during Spirit and Homecoming Week

Get ready for some action this week as the Owego Apalachin Central School District celebrates Spirit Week with Homecoming festivities from Monday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 5.

Each building will celebrate Spirit Week with different themed days Monday, Sept. 30 through Friday, Oct. 4.

You can find the themes here – OES Spirit Week Themes: https://5il.co/2x4hd; AES Spirit Week Themes: https://5il.co/2x4qz; OAMS Spirit Week Themes: https://5il.co/2xjxj; and OFA Spirit Week Themes: https://5il.co/2xkf8.

The week is packed with home sporting events leading up to the Homecoming Parade and Football game on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and each building, OES, AES, OAMS and OFA, will be represented in the parade along with the school teams, youth teams, homecoming court, and more.

The parade route will start at the Village of Owego Police Department on Temple Street and proceed along North Avenue before turning onto George Street, then to Sheldon Guile Boulevard, and end in front of OFA.

The Homecoming Football game will start at 2 p.m., with the crowning of the Homecoming Queen at halftime.

The following are part of the Homecoming Court:

Alexis Gunther, Alexis Herceg, Madison McEvoy, Isabella Silvestri, Mariana Slocum, and Michaela Terry.

Jack Buchsbaum, Matthew Higgins, Elijah Lewis, Sullivan O’Donnell, Joseph Palladino, and Robert Struble.

You can view the complete schedule of home sporting events on Aktivate, formerly Schedule Galaxy, at https://www.schedulegalaxy.com/schools/158.

Contact the athletic office with any questions using Let’s Talk! – https://www.oacsd.org/page/lets-talk.