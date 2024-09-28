Village of Owego partners with Nexamp for community solar options

As part of the Energy Choices Owego campaign to reduce energy costs for residents, the Village of Owego is partnering with Nexamp, a solar project developer and manager. Through this partnership, Village of Owego residents will have the opportunity to subscribe to a solar energy project and save 20% on electricity costs.

All Village of Owego residents will be receiving a letter in the mail within the next few weeks explaining community solar and how to sign up.

Community solar allows you to benefit from solar energy without installing panels on your property. By subscribing to Nexamp’s New York-based community solar project, you will receive an allocation of solar electricity credits from Nexamp on your NYSEG bill, based on your annual usage. You’ll start to generate community solar credits once this project comes online, reducing what you owe to your utility.

Nexamp bills you separately for these credits at a discount, providing you 20% savings off of what you would have paid NYSEG.

Anyone outside of the Village automatically qualifies for 10% savings and may qualify for up to 20%. If you are not in the Village but would still like to save on your NYSEG bill by subscribing to community solar, please contact Energy Navigator Gerri Wiley at (607) 342-3159, or visit tinyurl.com/energychoicesowego.