Join Hiawatha Soccer for skills assessment and information day

The Hiawatha Soccer Association invites interested new and returning players to its skills assessment session from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the fields at the Apalachin Elementary School, located at 405 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 21.

Boys and girls born in birth years 2006 to 2018 that are interested in playing for Hiawatha Soccer must attend the skills assessment. This is an opportunity to meet the coaches, demonstrate skill level, and receive important information on registration, fees, code of conduct, and Hiawatha uniforms.

Hiawatha Soccer Association is a not-for-profit youth travel soccer club based in Owego, N.Y. It supports the development of youth through offering a competitive soccer environment to play. Hiawatha Soccer is affiliated with Broome County Soccer Association and in turn with New York State West Youth Soccer Association.

Follow Hiawatha Soccer on Facebook at Hiawatha Soccer Association, and on Instagram at hiawathasoccer. Questions may also be directed to hiawatha.webmaster@gmail.com.