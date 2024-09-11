Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 26, 2024 through Sept. 1, 2024 there were 114 calls for service, 11 traffic tickets were issued, and there were three mental health holds reported.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Chad A. Wiggins, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Felony). Wiggins was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Erin L. Thomas, age 40 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Southside Drive. Thomas was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.



Nicholas O. Cron, age 30 of Athens, Pa., was arrested for Robbery in the First Degree (B Felony), Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree (B Felony), Burglary in the Second Degree (C Felony), and Criminal Possession of a Firearm in the Third Degree (D Felony). Cron was arraigned at the Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court by Justice Boland and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $100,000 Cash or $200,000 Bail Bond, or a $1,000,000 Secured Bond.