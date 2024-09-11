Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Gail is helping another friend this week with some new arrivals. Have you ever heard of a cat being TOO affectionate? Well, neither have I, but for some reason we have found ourselves homeless and abandoned.

I am Whiskers, the handsome man in a tuxedo. I used to have a family but one day I found myself lost outside after being dumped. I guess I had too much love to give to my last family, so they didn’t want me anymore.

I wandered down the street and found a nice lady who said to come to her house and get a meal. I showed her how much I loved attention and followed her everywhere she went.

She took me to the vet and got me fixed, and all my shots; that is where I met this little one called Tippy, who was there to get fixed and shots too. She found this little one all alone and brought her in to keep me company. We get along great.

I am about three years old and Tippy is about four or five months old. We both need homes.

Gail came to visit us and I jumped right into her lap and rubbed all over her. I pushed her hand to pet me. She said I was very friendly and could find a home right away, so here I am just waiting for that phone call from you.

If you are interested in either of us, please call (607) 760-3077 or just text a message to the number with your information and they will call you back.

Gail needs to get four kittens fixed soon, so please send donations by calling her at (607) 689-3033 or by leaving one at Up the Creek Consignment in her donation box at the counter.