Glasswork highlighted at Gallery 41

August highlights the exceptional glasswork of Diana Tillotson at Gallery 41, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego. Diana, first captivated by glass beads as a youth, turned her fascination into a career.

Over the years, she has included carving, gold leaf, electroforming, kiln and torch work to create her unique jewelry and housewares. She is also eco-friendly in using recycled materials.

August hours at Gallery 41 are the first and third Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, or by calling (607) 687-2876.