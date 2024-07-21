Enter Your Arts & Crafts, Produce and Home Goods in This Year’s Tioga County Fair

Do you know what Department 10 at the Tioga County Fair is? Your grandparents and great grandparents would have been very familiar with how New York State County Fairs are organized. Each endeavor at the fair is subject to the Rules and Conditions found in the Fair Premium book for each individual department.

Department 10 highlights Tioga County’s Household Arts, Agricultural Products, and Arts & Crafts. A Superintendent heads each Department; in this case it is Cinda Lou Goodrich. By entering an object in Department 10, any Tioga County resident, Adult or Junior, is eligible to receive a cash premium in the amount of $2, $4, $6, or $10 each.

Division 1 – entries of sealed canned goods, baked goods, pies, pickles, and condiments are judged. Division 2 – entries of flowers, vegetables, maple syrup and canned vegetables are judged. Division 3 – (Arts & Crafts) entries of original fine arts (including painting, graphics and sculpture as well as photography, sewing, fiber arts, quilts, needlework) and decorative arts (including pottery, ceramics and decorative painting on objects) and woodcrafts are judged.

The particulars regarding these three Divisions are available at the Tioga County Fair website, www.tiogacofair.com by scrolling to the bottom of the landing page and selecting Premium Book. Pre printable Entry forms are available there as well, by opening the Menu Bar and selecting Entry Forms.

Some things to remember about entering just like your ancestors did, number one there is no cost to enter, number two, items may be delivered and retrieved on a day when admission fees do not apply. The calendar to participate is as follows.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, entries for all three Divisions arrive at the Arts & Crafts Building from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. only.

On Monday, Aug. 5, judging of all entries will be done and the exhibit will be closed.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, fresh baked pies arrive at noon before the 1 p.m. tasting and awarding of ribbons.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, participants can pick up their entries and Premium money from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. only.

For more information, contact Cindy Lou Goodrich by phone at (607) 687-1719, email to cgoodrich4@verizon.net, or mail to 443 Glenmary Drive, Owego, N.Y. 13827. You can also contact Laurie Winchell by email to mrsbudget@aol.com.

The Officers, Board of Directors and Volunteers of all Tioga County Fair Departments strongly encourage you to participate in your County Fair. They have made strong efforts in the last few years to improve your Fair experience, and visitors are eager to view your personal best in Art, Canning, Growing, Baking, and Sewing.

You can check out all of the details regarding these entries in the Premium Book.

And don’t miss this year’s fair, taking place Aug. 6-10 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. Rides begin on Wednesday with a $16 ($1 cash discount) gate fee that includes the rides, midway, demo derbies and grandstand shows, dash for cash, and so much more.

See you at the fair!