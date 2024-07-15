‘Mental Health Matters Memorial Fishing Tournament’ set for July 26-28 in Owego

The Mental Health Matters Memorial Fishing Tournament, named in honor of Vincent Conti and hosted by Southern Tier Fishing, is set to run July 26-28 and will be a carp only species, the winning criteria based on the weight of the largest carp. A youth division will continue to be included.

Registration is Friday, July 26 at Pavilion One, Hickories Park, beginning at 3 p.m. and closes at 6 p.m. on Friday. The final weigh-ins will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Pre-registration can also be obtained through Southern Tier Fishing FB page, Vincent Conti Memorial FB, or by email to vincentcontisf@yahoo.com with inquiries.

In 2020, Vincent Conti of Owego was one of the estimated 45,979 people who died from suicide in the United States. Across the globe almost 800,000 people die to suicide every year, nearly twice the number of those who die from homicide.

These staggering numbers are appalling and heartbreaking. The family and loved ones of Vincent Conti knew that after the loss of their beloved brother, son, uncle and friend, they couldn’t not carry on the love and legacy Vinnie had still in him to share.

Born and raised on the Susquehanna River, Vinnie had a deep love for adventure and fishing from a young age. Vincent’s love for the water and the peace he felt out on the water in his boat, or on the banks were perceived by many to be some of his favorite moments.

After Vinnie’s passing in 2020, some of his friends had asked to host a fishing tournament in his honor. This was a sincere and kind invitation to honor the life of Vinnie, while providing an opportunity for the community and loved ones to gather together.

Fishing had always been an important part of Vinnie’s life, and on behalf of his family, Southern Tier Fishing is honored to carry on his legacy through the journey of this significant event.

As an organ donor, Vinnie has continued to make a difference in at least two people’s lives and their families.

The family would like to thank all who attended and supported last year’s event. Another barbeque to raise dollars for the Memorial Scholarship Fund will take place on Sunday, July 28, from noon until gone at Pavilion One, Hickories Park.

“Continuing to bring awareness while reducing the stigma that is associated with mental health issues and having the conversations that will potentially make a difference is significant,” a family member stated in a press release surrounding the event.

The most recent scholarship recipient is OFA senior Eliana Lavin, who received a $1,000 scholarship to support her academic studies in the mental health field.

You can support this ongoing effort by visiting the Vincent Conti Memorial page on Facebook.