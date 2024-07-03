Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 19, 2024, property located at 507 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Lisa Heath to David Krause for $161,000.

On June 20, 2024, property located at 3511 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Corbin and Tiffany Paino to Joseph Colvin for $171,000.

On June 20, 2024, property located at 1035 Tilbury Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from David Thomas and Nadia Tonsi to Thomas and Cynthia Yarrington for $300,000.

On June 20, 2024, property located at 1340 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Lisa Stranger to Desiree Merril-Varga for $150,000.

On June 21, 2024, property located at 1028 Whittemore Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Laura Zanrucha to Nicholas Snitchler for $185,000.

On June 25, 2024, property located at Kispaugh Road, Town of Barton, from Cassidy Austin to Timothy and Susan Baggerly for $12,500.

On June 25, 2024, property located at 306 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Donald and Rosemary Conning to Michael and Meghan Porter for $299,900.

On June 26, 2024, property located at 177 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Ashley Fallon to Bradley Felt and Donette Hutchison for $257,731.

On June 26, 2024, property located at 428 Loder St., Village of Waverly, from David Hazard to Melanie Minier for $100,000.

On June 26, 2024, property located at 75 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Michael Coyle to Son Tran for $195,000.

On June 26, 2024, property located at 1856 Briggs Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Fred Amey to Walther Munguia for $225,000.