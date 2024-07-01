Letter: Remembering Khrushchev’s Prediction

Dear Editor,

It is my belief that before we vote on 2024 we should all be aware of this prediction, which has become today’s reality!

Some are too young to remember, but these words are facts!

Subject: “Remember Khrushchev’s Prediction”; this was his entire quote:

“Your children’s children will live under communism. You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright; but we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you will finally wake up and find you already have Communism. We will not have to fight you; we will so weaken your economy, until you will fall like overripe fruit into our hands.”

“The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not.”

Do you remember what Russia’s Khrushchev said in 1959?

Remember, socialism leads to Communism. So, how do you create a Socialist State?

There are eight levels of control; please read the following recipe:

1. Healthcare: Control healthcare and you control the people.

2. Poverty: Increase the poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them.

3. Debt: Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.

4. Gun Control: Remove the ability to defend themselves from the government. That way you are able to create a police state.

5. Welfare: Take control of every aspect (food, housing, income) of their lives because that will make them fully dependent on the government.

6. Education: Take control of what people read and listen to, and take control of what children learn in school.

7. Religion: Remove the belief in God from the Government and schools because the people need to believe in ONLY the government knowing what is best for the people.

8. Class Warfare: Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. Eliminate the middle class. This will cause more discontent and will be easier to tax the wealthy with the support of the poor.

A perfect parallel to the Democratic / Liberal agenda! Sounds like Joe Biden’s agenda to me, so far, what do you think?

Sincerely,

Donald L. Westcott

Sherburne, N.Y.