Letter: Senator Schumer Confirms What We Already Know

Last week, while addressing reporters, our New York Senator, Chuck Schumer, said that “our ultimate goal” is to grant U.S. citizenship to every undocumented person (illegal alien) in the country. Though his choice of words phrased it as “the Democrat Party’s plans to open the door for every undocumented immigrant entering the United States to receive citizenship”.

He was claiming the need for more workers and America’s declining birthrate. It’s true that birthrates are declining, but not to the extent as to the number of illegal immigrants which have been allowed to come into America. Approximately 7.2 million illegals entered (count is based on those issued papers of entry) the U.S. under the Biden administration, an amount greater than the population of 36 states/

It was a planned action by President Biden based on the fact alone that the day after inauguration he threw open the border by reversing President Trump’s secure border legislation. Now, more than three years later, it is apparent that Biden’s plan, and his support by Democrat voters, was always to have an immediate opening of the southern border upon taking office; a deliberate choice that had nothing to do with helping the ”teeming masses yearning to breathe free”.

The intent by the elected Democrats, as we see happening, was always to flood the country with millions of voters, giving those carte blanche that will eventually have automatic citizenship granted with voting rights. An expectation of receiving a reward for a return vote for all who wore their “Biden, please let us in” shirts, voting a thank you to the Democrats for giving them a precedent over those who will be taxed to pay the piper.

Even now the actions of registering voters without legal documents or government issued IDs is happening, and the continuance of the Pandemic Ballot Drop Boxes is being litigated in many states.

But not in New York.

Sincerely,

Florence Alpert

Candor, N.Y.