Two of Owego’s finest named Strawberry Festival Parade Grand Marshal

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Excitement is building for Owego’s 42nd annual Owego Strawberry Festival, scheduled for June 14 and 15 in Owego, N.Y. Join the community for amazing activities, food, music, fireworks, and more, along with a spectacular parade like no other.

The fun kicks off on Thursday, June 13, with the Rock and Run 5K scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hickories Park.

Friday, June 14, features the Strawberry Festival Block Party in downtown Owego from 5 to 10 p.m., with a Fireworks Show at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 15, Owego welcomes festival guests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the main festival. Highlighted is a magnificent 90-minute festival parade starting at 9:30 a.m.

A festival tradition, and that of honoring community members as a Grand Marshal to serve in the parade, two individuals have been named this year for that esteemed role.

Jim Raftis, Sr. and Dick Franz, both beloved Flat Rats, will ride in style through the village streets as thousands of guests watch one of New York State’s most iconic festival parades. Both Raftis and Franz have dedicated a lifetime of service to the community.

Jim Raftis, Sr., the “Voice of Owego,” has held that title for decades, and where he was heard on the radio at practically all of the local youth sporting events. Raftis is known, too, for his volunteer efforts at several veteran-related ceremonies and special events.

Raftis remarked, “It’s wonderful and a great opportunity, I am honored,” and added that he takes pride in a community that showcases its volunteers as Owego does.

Franz shared, “It is nice, I’m glad to be a Grand Marshal, and thanks to everyone for recognizing me.”

Franz has been instrumental in the Owego Fire Department, and particularly Croton Hose Co. No. 3, where he has held various roles over the last 75 years.

Franz was also a key contributor in the early days of what are now known as Tioga County Rural Ministry, The Tioga County Boys & Girls Club, and other clubs such as the Owego Little League and football, among others.

Patrick Gavin, of Owego’s Hose Team, remarked, “When people ask me why I am so passionate and community-minded about ‘all things Owego’, I tell them that I learned from Owego’s best (the Franz family, and Raftis),” adding, “Dick and Jim have set the bar for lifetimes’ of volunteerism and civic activity in Owego, and something I try to emulate often.”

John Loftus, who organizes multiple parades within Owego, shared, “What I really appreciate about these two gentlemen is the work they do behind the scenes that only a few know. Both men have given so much to our community and have not asked for anything in return.”

For more information about the Owego Strawberry Festival, visit owego.org and click on the strawberry.

You can also find the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival event page on Facebook, and through the Historic Owego Marketplace page.

An expanded article about the parade grand marshals will be featured in the Owego Pennysaver’s upcoming Strawberry Festival Guide, set to publish on June 9.