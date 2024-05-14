Hearing from a Palestinian Christian Leader at FPUC

On Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m., guests can hear from a Palestinian Christian Leader, via zoom or onsite, during an event hosted by the First Presbyterian Union Church of Owego.

The Rev. Dr. Mitri Raheb is a Palestinian Christian who was born in Bethlehem. He has served at the pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem (a member church of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land, or ELCJHL), and is the founder and president of the Diyar Consortium, a group of Lutheran-based, ecumenically-oriented institutions serving the Bethlehem area.

Dr. Raheb recently spoke at the national PCUSA’s Matthew 25 conference and guests will watch this talk. Years earlier he testified at the Presbyterian General Assembly Peacemaking Committee, moderated by Bruce Gillette. They later served on a panel discussion with the Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations.

Join them in the church lounge and online for this timely discussion with the continuing conflict in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and protests on many campuses in the USA.

The zoom meeting can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8176891196?pwd=SE54bVEzVkwzRFpyYXBTZzkva01CUT09&omn=86895741046; Meeting ID: 817 689 1196 Passcode: FPUC.

The church is located at the corner of North Avenue and Temple Street in Owego.