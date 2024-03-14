Athens Senior Citizen News

The Athens Senior Citizens enjoyed a Valentine’s Day Luncheon meeting at Fortune Buffet on February 14. The President, Ted Benjamin, said grace before they enjoyed a variety of foods and desserts.

The club had 20 members present and two guests, Douglas Mapes and Wallace Cady. Wally joined the group and they all welcomed him.

Ted opened the meeting at 12:45. Ginny read the secretary and treasurer’s reports and they were approved.

The group celebrated the February birthdays: (3) Larry Raymond, (7) Ted Benjamin, (9) Doris Smith, (17) Burt Cole, (17) Leona Dunham, (24) Ruth Cleveland, and (31) Abbie Palumbo.

They also recognized their missing members and those on sick leave; the Whipples, the Palumbos, and Grace Geffert.

They recently lost their welcome lady, Tina Gaberial, who was always at the door to meet and greet members. She passed away Jan. 21, 2024 and will be missed by fellow members. The group sent a memorial gift to the Sayre Library in her memory.

Marsha McCormick performed the Installation of 2024 Officers to include President Ted Benjamin, Vice President Burt Cole, Secretary and Treasurer Virginia Malone, Membership Secretary Patty Benjamin, and Card Chairperson Ellen Selle.

President Ted, Secretary Ginny, and Chaplain Chester Harris performed the memorial service to honor the 2023 deceased members, including Doris LaDue February 2023, Howard Colwell May 2021, Sandra Keener August 2019, and Tom King (Past President) September 2019.

The March 13 luncheon will be held at Airport Senior Community Center Hall with potluck and desserts. Jim and Alice Vanderhoof will provide music.

Ted closed the meeting at 1:20 p.m. with prayer, and they all sang God Bless America.