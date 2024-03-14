Tioga Fresh: Food Rescue Program Updates 

How much food does your household throw away every day? Food waste happens in almost every household in America. According to Feeding America, the U.S. produces over 80 million tons of discarded food products. That’s the same as 149 billion meals.

This is happening at the same time that one in six people in the U.S. are relying on food assistance programs and resources. What does this mean and how does this translate for Tioga County?

The population within Tioga County that is facing food insecurities equates to approximately 4,150, or 8.5% of the total population. These are the individuals and families that are experiencing a lack of access to or the necessary funds to obtain adequate, nutritious food on a regular basis.

Every viable bit of food that can be intercepted before it hits the dumpster could be a meal for someone local who would otherwise go without.

Food Rescue is the practice of safely collecting edible, prepared foods from restaurants, grocers and other food establishments, and then distributing it to local hunger relief agencies. Food Rescue simultaneously gets food to those who need it, reduces food waste, and minimizes the amount of toxic emissions from food waste in landfills.

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga (CCTT) has recently initiated the Tioga FRESH program (Food Resources Everyone Should Have) and has received an incredible response from the immediate community already.

One of the newest partners in this program is Grand Union in Owego. John Colbert, store manager, has been overseeing this initiative, helping to get his store fully on board with this program since last November. In the last three months, Grand Union has donated well over 7,000 pounds of food to the food rescue programs at both Tioga Fresh and Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM).

“In an arrangement like this, everyone wins,” said Colbert, adding, “We don’t have all of this perfectly good food going into our dumpsters, and at the same time we are able to provide food for people in need.”

Colbert works with each department in the store, making sure the product is pulled from the shelves as the sell-by date approaches. The donation boxes are usually full of produce, deli items, fresh meats, and all kinds of grocery products.

Throughout the week, Tioga Fresh and TCRM take turns picking up the boxes and delivering to their food pantries and the Community Kitchen in Nichols.

According to a press release received through CCTT, 7,000 pounds of food could easily equate to over 3,000 meals, or enough for a family of four to eat three meals a day for over eight months.

“I’m absolutely glad to be a part of this and hope that this partnership continues,” Colbert added.

KFC, out of Sayre, Pa., and Tioga Downs Casino and Resort in Nichols have also been collaborating with CCTT and Tioga Fresh to minimize food waste over the last year. In that time, thousands of pounds of food have been rescued, packaged, and offered to those who visit the food pantry, or used in the Community Kitchen operated by Catholic Charities in Nichols.

“Food rescue would not be possible without the participation of the local businesses and community,” stated Jo DiFulvio, program director for Tioga Fresh and CCTT.

CCTT needs more volunteers to help this program GROW. Would you like to help transport food from restaurants to the Community Kitchen for packaging? Are you a restaurant or business looking for food waste and composting options? Email to jo.difulvio@dor.org or call (607) 206-5335 for more information.