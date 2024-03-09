Tioga State Bank Celebrates 160 Years

In 2024, Tioga State Bank (TSB) is marking its 160th year in business. Beginning in March, TSB offices will be celebrating the anniversary throughout the year.

In Candor (1864) and Spencer (1884), local business owners joined together to form independent community banks to provide banking services to their respective communities. In 1961, the two banks combined forces to form Tioga State Bank, creating a strong, independent community bank committed exclusively to the financial needs of families and businesses in the region.

TSB is built on trusted relationships, personalized professional service, convenient locations, the full range of financial products and services, fast local decision making, and exceptional safety and soundness. For 127 consecutive quarters, TSB has been awarded the Superior, 5-Star Rating by Bauer Financial, Inc. This rating recognizes TSB as being one of the strongest and safest banks in the nation.

With offices in Broome, Chemung, Tioga, and Tompkins counties, TSB has increased its reach and services each year. Most recently the bank added Interactive Teller Machines (ITM). A member of the Broome County community for more than 20 years, TSB is building a brand new office in 2024 on Harry L. Drive in Johnson City, across from the Oakdale Commons.

To learn more, visit www.tiogabank.com, and congratulations to TSB for going 160 years strong!