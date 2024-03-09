Tioga County Land Bank announces Release of 2023 Annual Report; Elects Officers for 2024

The Tioga County Property Development Corporation, a New York Land Bank, fosters economic and community development by acquiring, holding, managing, developing and marketing distressed, vacant, abandoned, tax foreclosed, and underutilized residential and commercial properties.

This work is accomplished in large part through the efforts of the members of their Board of Directors, all volunteers who give their time and expertise to plan, develop, and execute Land Bank initiatives to improve our communities.

At the January 2024 Annual Meeting, the Board of Directors made the following appointments to its Executive Committee.

Ralph Kelsey, chair, is a Board Member for Tioga State Bank. He also currently serves on the boards at the Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation, Tioga County Farm Bureau, and the Broome Cooperative Insurance Agency.

Hannah Murray, vice chair, is a Senior Landscape Architect with Rodgers Consulting, Inc. She also serves on the Candor Central School Board of Education.

Michael Baratta, treasurer, is a mechanical designer with Lockheed Martin, in Owego, and also serves as the Mayor of the Village of Owego.

Lesley Pelotte, secretary, is retired from Region 9 NYS DOT, where she was a Transportation Health and Safety Representative. She is also the current Mayor of the Village of Nichols, N.Y.

Ralph Kelsey stated, “I look forward to serving another year as Chairman of the Tioga County Property Development Corporation Board of Directors. It is my pleasure to serve alongside dedicated volunteers and Brittany Woodburn, Land Bank director, as we work toward improving our communities for all residents.”

The Tioga County Property Development Corporation’s public Board Meetings are the last Wednesday of every other month, at 4 p.m. in the Economic Development Conference Room #109, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

For more information and to view the TCPDC 2023 Annual Report, visit: https://tiogacountyny.gov/programs-agencies/property-development-corporation/.