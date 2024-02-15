‘What’s the least I can believe and still be a Christian?’  

The First Presbyterian Union Church recently announced a weekly conversation for people in the community (as well as the church) who are interested in having some good, hearty conversations about what the Christian faith is and what it is not.

Join them on Mondays, via zoom, from 7-8 p.m. at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89512707535?pwd=T0h6TFNSNlJMQi8zdlE5TDhlNDFRdz09; Meeting ID: 895 1270 7535; Passcode: FPUC.

Pastors Bruce and Carolyn Gillette will be the discussion leaders.

Many smart, loving, caring people in our society look at Christianity as they see it in the media and say, “That’s not for me! I don’t believe all those things!” The good news is that some of the things that are presented as “central” to the faith really aren’t central at all.

This week they will discuss the misunderstandings that, “Jesus Hates Non-Christians” and “People Who Aren’t Christians Won’t Make It Into Heaven.”

At the same time, what are the very basics of the faith that help us to grow and thrive in our relationship with God, with one another, and with God’s world? They will discuss how Christians are called to relate to people of other faiths.

Contact Pastors Carolyn and Bruce Gillette at (607) 744-0761 for more information.