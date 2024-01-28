Along the Railroad line!

By Kenneth J. Waterhouse —

A look at the historic Train Stations along the current Owego and Harford Railroad. Owego and Harford Railway, owned by Tioga County Industrial Development Agency, spans from Owego, N.Y., where it ties into existing Norfolk Southern rail line, running 26.7 miles north to its final destination of Harford, N.Y.

Along the 26.7 mile stretch of tracks you will find four original train stations, repurposed for various needs. Beyond those four stations you will find only a stone pad where a station in Richford, N.Y. once stood and ultimately the end of the line in Harford, N.Y.