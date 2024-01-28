Along the Railroad line!

By Kenneth J. Waterhouse —
A look at the historic Train Stations along the current Owego and Harford Railroad. Owego and Harford Railway, owned by Tioga County Industrial Development Agency, spans from Owego, N.Y., where it ties into existing Norfolk Southern rail line, running 26.7 miles north to its final destination of Harford, N.Y.
Facing North from the rear of the once train station turned office building, the tracks lead to Richford, N.Y. where a station no longer stands, and ultimately to Hartford, N.Y., the end of the line. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Along the 26.7 mile stretch of tracks you will find four original train stations, repurposed for various needs. Beyond those four stations you will find only a stone pad where a station in Richford, N.Y. once stood and ultimately the end of the line in Harford, N.Y.
Pictured is the Owego and Harford Railroad office, located at 25 Delphine St. in Owego, N.Y. OHRY began service on May 1, 1992, shortly after the Tioga Central Railway left Owego. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Engine #40, built in 1953, sits just off the OHRY main line. It operated under OHRY starting between 1995-1996 to 2005 as Tioga Scenic, offering passenger excursions. In 2005 it was painted solid red and seemingly decommissioned. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
One last staple seen around the OHRY yard is engine #1216, a.k.a. “Bullwinkle.” Bullwinkle is often seen shuffling hopper and other cars between OHRY and the connecting Norfolk Southern line. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Located between Route 38 and West Creek Road, along the OHRY rail line, is the Tioga Transportation Museum. The OHRY station in Owego was built in the 1870s for the Southern Central Railroad, which was later Incorporated and became the Lehigh Valley Railroad. OHRY hauls primarily sand, scrap, fertilizer, pipe, plastic, AST, and propane. Pictured is the station facing south towards Owego. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured is a Carriage House located adjacent to the Flemingville Transportation Museum. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
This piece of history is permanently parked in front of the once train station turned museum and is visible to passersby on Route 38, and to OHRY crews on the adjacent rail line. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Located on Depot Street in Newark Valley, N.Y. sits the Newark Valley Depot, along the OHRY rail line. In 1870 the first freight car pulled into Newark Valley, and passenger service started shortly thereafter. This was achieved by the South Central Railroad, which served the east branch of the Owego creek for over 100 years. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured is the Newark Valley Depot platform, facing north towards Berkshire, N.Y. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Located on a cut section of tracks behind the Depot is a freshly painted Lehigh Valley Caboose car. In 1865 the South Central Railroad was Incorporated into the Lehigh Valley Railroad system, ultimately becoming a part of that system. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
The Berkshire Town Hall, and last existing station located along the OHRY line, is located at 18 Railroad Ave. in Berkshire, N.Y. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
