Tioga Opportunities Inc. seeks volunteers to serve on Aging Advisory Council 

Are you looking for a meaningful way to give back to your community and neighbors? Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is looking for new volunteer members to join the Aging Advisory Council.

As the Area Agency on Aging, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. works to assist people age 60 and older and their caregivers, providing resources and services to promote safe, healthy, and independent living.

The Aging Advisory Council serves to plan and develop services and share ideas, guidance, and solutions to meet the ever-growing needs of older adults and caregivers in Tioga County. Interested community members are invited to call (607) 687-4120 ext. 315 to learn more about volunteer opportunities, including serving on the Aging Advisory Council.

To learn more, visit www.tiogaopp.org.