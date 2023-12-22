Application deadline extended for Tioga County Youth Bureau grants 

Applications are still being accepted for three separate grants for non-profit youth serving organizations.

They include Youth Development Programs Funding (total available: $46,600), Youth Sports and Education Funding (total available: $30,637), and Team Sports Funding (total available: $23,827).

The due date for applications has been extended to Feb. 16, 2024 for programs operating Oct. 1, 2023 thru Sept. 30, 2024.

Contact Julie Whipple at (607) 687-8307 or email to Julie.Whipple@dfa.state.ny.us for more information, or to obtain the application forms.

The Tioga County Youth Bureau is dedicated to promoting the physical, emotional, and social well-being of all youth and families. Each year, funding is allocated to counties from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) for youth development programs.

In Tioga County, the Youth Bureau does not provide direct services, but uses the funding to sponsor programs run by community-based organizations and municipalities.