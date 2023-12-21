Skip Roupp recognized for library donation

Skip Roupp recognized for library donationPictured are Spalding Memorial Library Director Tiffany Robbins, Athens Borough Mayor Francis "Skip" Roupp, and Children's Librarian Jessica White. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert December 21, 2023

The Spalding Memorial Library recently honored Skip Roupp for his donation during the 2022-2023 Fund Drive Season.

Patrons who donate over $1,000 are recognized on the Bequests and Gifts plaque that hangs in the Library.

 

