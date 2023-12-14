Grocery give-away planned for Tioga County veterans, military, and military-connected families

The Owego Elks Lodge is again partnering with the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency to host a grocery give-away for all Tioga County veterans, military (active, guard, reserve), and military-connected families. The next event will take place on Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Project Neighbor of Newark Valley, located at 79 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Grocery items will be distributed on a first come-first serve basis, rain or shine. Those eligible are welcome to attend any or all of the events.

In a press release, they wrote, “This is just a small way for us to say thanks for your service and to give back for all that you have done.”

If you are a Tioga County resident in one of the above categories, you are encouraged to take advantage of this offer. Proof of service is required (bring it with you), and there is no need to pre-register.

For more information, contact the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency by calling (607) 687-8228. The final event is planned for March 2024 (details TBD).