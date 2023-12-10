State of Emergency extended in Tioga County until December 12

Effective Dec. 8, 2023, the State of Emergency declared on Nov. 8 regarding the county’s housing crisis and inability to provide for any arrival of migrants and / or asylum seekers was extended by the Tioga County Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey.

The Emergency Order prohibits the use of New York City housing vouchers within Tioga County. That order is now extended to Dec. 12, 2023 in Tioga County, N.Y.

This order is a result of the Mayor of New York proposing a plan to relocate the homeless utilizing City FHEPS housing-assistance vouchers to upstate locations where rents and leases are cheaper.

