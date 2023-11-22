Tioga County Property Transactions

On Nov. 9, property located at 3 Fieldstone Lane, Tioga, from Andrea Howe and Natalie White to Timothy and Kristy Schmidt for $21,000.

On Nov. 13, property located at 510 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Ronald and Joan Fairlie to TNT Properties – Waverly LLC for $150,000.

On Nov. 13, property located at 1223 N. Ketchumville Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Mary Ann Ornell to Geordie Decker for $1,000.

On Nov. 13, property located at 20 Hanna Rd., Tioga, from Barbara Valliee, Earle Heyman, Kathy Andress and Stephen Horton to Timothy Buchman and Denise Stocks for $14,000.

On Nov. 14, property located at 746 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from John Spano to John and Joan Ballard for $425,000.

On Nov. 15, property located at 609 East Main St., Village of Owego, from English Properties to Lory Tinkham and Cindy Richardson for $190,000.

On Nov. 15, property located at 320 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Mustapha Fakir to William Family Property LLC for $50,000.

On Nov. 15, property located at 405 Lisle Rd., Town of Owego, from Brian and Mary Kennedy to Daniel Worden and Christina Ward for $326,000.

On Nov. 15, property located at 95 Dean St., Village of Nichols, from Cascade Funding Mortgage HB2 to Samuel Arnold for $34,105.

On Nov. 16, property located at 12 Bruster Rd., Town of Barton, from Brian and Terrie Alexander to Justin Gorski for $190,000.

On Nov. 16, property located at 199 Gridleyville Crossing Rd., Town of Candor, from Robert and Nancy Riggs to Andrew Pratt for $40,000.