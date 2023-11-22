Sleepout to bring awareness during November event

The 21st Annual Sleepout of The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches will begin on Friday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. and continue until Saturday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. The location of their makeshift “home” will be in the parking lot of the Guthrie Street Practice at 105 Desmond St. in Sayre, Pa.

This is an annual fundraiser for The Bridge, a non-profit organization helping families in need in the Athens, Sayre, and Waverly school districts. Volunteers are asked to “Sleepout” in the cold for at least one hour to make others aware that families in our community live without adequate heating.

If you would like to “Sleepout,” call (570) 867-2628 to reserve a spot. Donations can also be sent to P.O. Box 202, Sayre, Pa. 18840.