Cruella de Vil to make special stop at Early Owego Antique Center

Owego’s Halloween Fest, planned for Friday, Oct. 27 from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Owego, will have a special guest this year, Cruella de Vil! Everyone’s favorite villain will be at the Early Owego Antique Center, located at 23-25 Lake St., between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Have your child’s photo taken with Cruella and receive a special Dalmatian gift as well, courtesy of the Historic Owego Marketplace.
Weather permitting, Cruella hopes to be bringing a very special part of her many collections, fur coats included.
To learn more about all of the activities surrounding this year’s Halloween Fest, visit www.owego.org.
