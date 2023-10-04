Readers’ Column for the week of October 1, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com (please note the new email address). We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

~

Are there any World War One reenactment groups in the Southern Tier? I would like to know because I need to be in one so I can have some experience reenacting, and I could reenact battles with the other fellows. If you know of something, please call me at (607) 687-5854.

~

There’s only one park in Nichols and it’s Kirby Park. Yes, and it is a weed mess. I don’t know where this person has been walking. The gentleman taking care of the park is not Mr. Cass anymore. The areas are not taken care of and it’s not trimmed. We need Mr. Cass back, but he’s retired and he did a wonderful job.

~

I believe people were talking about the wrong park that had the high weeds in it in last week’s Owego Pennysaver. They said it was Ransom Park in Tioga Center; it was Kirby Park in Nichols.

~

This is for the blind woman in Nichols. You sure don’t have a problem putting stuff on Facebook. I didn’t realize they had Braille.

~

Well, let me get this straight. I need to buy spray to keep your cat out of my garden bed? I believe that’s wrong. I believe you need to keep your cats in your house or fenced in your yard. Keep them in your yard or you buy me the spray.

~

To the person that says their cat doesn’t go in the house to use the litter box, maybe there should be a leash law on cats. If they have animals, they need to be responsible for them, not their neighbors.

~

I have about 25 bales of mulch hay I would like to give away free of charge; I’m located in Berkshire. My number is (607) 657-8035. If there is no answer, please leave a message; I will call you back.

~

I find it hard to believe that the village board could not find a better use of $1.2 million than to rip out an existing skate park and build a new one to benefit so few people. That is fiscally irresponsible!

~

The solar panel farms popping up are so bad, and they leach harmful chemicals into our groundwater and steal and absorb so much extra sunlight. It’s true. I’ve noticed it gets so much darker now since we’ve had all those solar panels.

~

Can someone please tell me exactly how many uncertified teachers are working at OACSD? I’ve tried to get that information from the nicest administration building in the state, but they are more buttoned up than the National Security Council.

~

Last week I began to wonder, what happened to the D.A.R.E programs within communities, counties, and states? When I was in middle school 20 years ago Officer (deputy) Brown not only showed his friendly nature, but also was willing to help the community. He educated us on drug and alcohol use. Do these programs still exist? Is it still persistently taught? Possibly losing such programs has led to not only the uptick in drug use through the younger generations, but also the community feeling towards an officer or person of the police community.

~

What kind of person throws a big McDonald’s bag full of garbage out of their car window, right onto Route 434 in Owego to just blow around the highway? Disgusting!

~

For the person whose wheelchair was taken, the number provided is a UHS number. The MED Shed at the Nichols Presbyterian Church has wheelchairs and other medical equipment for free. Call (607) 972-5741, (607) 699-3302, or (607) 699-3736 and one of them can get you a chair.

National Political Viewpoints

General Barry McCaffrey, former National Security Council member, said, “I can see an utter disaster in foreign and defense policy if Trump came back in office. And the global community largely sees Mr. Trump as a laughingstock, someone who can easily be manipulated and is manipulated. So the contamination of Trump continues to this day.” If Trump were to be reelected, “We would be in a very troubled situation.”

~

Talking about wanting to help the seniors. Here’s an idea. Why doesn’t she do something about the taxes in New York State for the elderly living on $12-$15,000 a year and paying her high taxes? But she doesn’t care about that. How about doing something for the seniors? How about that, Governor Hochul? Do something for the elderly! Never mind the immigrants, do something for the elderly in your own state!

~

Ever since Joe Biden became president, all he’s done is reverse everything that Donald Trump did. If Trump did it, he would do the opposite. Well, look what happened. After three years we now live in pretty much a third world country, a police state, a dump. I hope you Democrats are proud of what you did. And if he’s not kicked out of office in 2024 it’ll be the end of America. It’ll be the United States Socialist Republic of America. What a joke.

~

The House of Representatives Republican chaos pushes the U.S. closer to a shutdown. Republican infighting produces a failure to govern, and the radical right wing MAGA zealot extremists are once again hurting our economy and the nation. Republicans won’t even vote to fund our military, instead opting for grandstanding. Message to the Republicans, start doing your jobs that the taxpayers expect of you.

~

So it’s been reported that it has cost the U.S. taxpayer about $40,000 per illegal alien that’s in this country a year. You know how many people have worked their whole life, hard and dedicated U.S. citizens, that don’t make that much or how many veterans that served our country that don’t make that much; but we hand out money for these law breaking illegal aliens. Thank you Joe Biden. Thank you Democrats. What is wrong with this picture?

~

The Foreign countries are sending us the dregs of their society, and Joe Globalist Biden is not only allowing it, he’s encouraging it. What is wrong with this picture? What is wrong with you people that still support him?

~

People talk about the government shutdown. What political party comes to your mind? It’s always the Republicans who are trying to block it, or if they don’t get their way they throw a temper tantrum. Isn’t it amazing? They’re not looking out for the American people.

~

It’s a good thing the Republicans didn’t have control of Congress before World War Two or we would all be speaking German or Japanese now, so just think about that. Stop appeasing Putin!

~

Why can’t the Senate wear a nice pair of dress pants and a nice polo shirt instead of a suit? Dressing in shorts and a hoodie doesn’t belong in the Senate. There is something in between you could wear.

~

Yes, I agree that Trump is rude, arrogant, and condescending; but I’ll give him one thing, he is straightforward in what he says, unlike Biden. Remember in the 2020 election, Trump tried to warn people what would happen under Biden. Well, this is what’s going on now folks. Trump was right.

~

I don’t know why President Trump wants to run again and win in 2024. He’s just going to have the same issues that he had when Barack Obama left office. This man had our country running like a well-oiled machine and he’s going to inherit those problems all over again. But if anybody can fix it and get us out of this mess, he can. So, President Trump, I’m so sorry you have to deal with this again, but please help the American people when you win next November.

~

They only say in political ads, are you better off now than you were four years ago? Well, the answer to that would be two groups are better off; one, the illegal aliens invading our country and two, the drug cartels. Pretty much sums it up. Everybody else is hurting, big time.

~

The radicalization of the Republican Party has greatly accelerated under “Don” Trump. The current Republican Party is a threat to democracy. Next election, remember to vote them out of office, which will save and normalize our country once again.

~

Why do we have so much corruption in government as witnessed by Republican Trump, who was twice impeached with four indictments against him totaling 91 felonies to date, the Democratic Senior Senator from New Jersey Menendez, Supreme Court lifetime appointed Justice Clarence Thomas, along with Justice Samuel Alito. They are all grifters on the take. Six figure salaries are not enough for these greedy, dishonest deceivers? I’m sick of it all. They all are tax cheats and should be held accountable like we all would be. No one should be above the law. When you run for public office you should possess and keep the resolve to be a true patriot for the American people.

~

Here we go again. This is getting so ridiculous. As the evidence mounts against the Biden crime family and the polls show that Trump is 10 points ahead of Biden they come up with another phony charge from 10 years ago, and now they include his sons. This is getting so ridiculous! If you people out there can’t see what this weaponized department is doing against their enemies, Trump and any Republican, then you’re just stupid. We see through it.

~

When the government fears its citizens, you have liberty. When the citizens fear the government, you have tyranny. You decide which situation prevails today.

~

Former Republican National Chairman (RNC) Michael Steele said of Wednesday night’s seven-member Republican presidential debate, “It was an embarrassment of a crap show.”

~

A New York judge ruled Trump committed fraud and lied about his net worth for years. This certainly cuts to the heart of his identity and undermines Trump’s relentless self-promotion as a master of the business world, and effectively brands Trump as a cheat.

~

Donald Trump was the greatest president we’ve ever had. Uh. I think so, because he’s destroying the Republican Party and they really need to get their butts kicked again. Thank you, Donald. I’m a Democrat and I appreciate everything you’re doing. Keep up the good work.

~

Special elections in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Maine, Kentucky, Virginia and several more states show voters rejecting MAGA extremism. The silent majority is winning elections for democracy and freedom by voting for common sense found in the Democrats.

~

Trump told the crowd to get the UAW to support him, but the UAW doesn’t represent the workforce where he was speaking. Mauger noted that one woman holding a “union members for Trump” sign acknowledged she wasn’t a union member, while a man with a sign that said “auto workers for Trump” said he wasn’t an autoworker. The plant where Trump was speaking employs about 150 people, but 400–500 Trump supporters were there for his speech. Yesterday, UAW president Shawn Fain said, “I find it odd he’s going to go to a non-union business to talk to union workers. I don’t think he gets it.” — Heather Cox Richardson. Sept. 27, 2023

~

Savior Hochul has called out the National Guard to perform the function of issuing work permits (VISAs) to illegal Venezuelan immigrants. More than any other South American nation, Venezuelans are the only ones to come close to the definition of asylum seekers or refugees; 99% of all others do not meet this criterion. They are also relatively well educated. Venezuela is one of those Socialist paradises run by vicious thugs and criminals. What about all those low wage American citizens whose wages will be suppressed by this cheap labor? Tough bounce, suck it up; having more democrat voters is more important than you. Steal community soccer fields, schools, and gymnasiums of local communities to push the interests of democrats.

~

Last week I listened to the General Secretary (Top Dog) of the United Nations deliver a climate scare speech. We have entered the “Boiling Era” and will soon perish due to Global Warming. During this loony lamentation, there was no statement of fact, i.e., oceans rising, glaciers disappearing, polar bear extinction, etc. No conjectures, i.e., polar bears are dying, birds are dying, deaths from heat stroke are increasing, etc. Any statement to this effect could be examined and found to be false, half-truth, or out of context. However, one world government was the solution. Don’t look while China destroys the planet. No media called him out for his lies.

~

So this fall we have school children in this country, the United States of America, who have no school to go to due to fires (Hawaii), flood, etc., while we send (literally) boatloads of billions of bucks to countries a hemisphere away (some who are definitely not even our friends). Bet their kids have state of the art schools. Thanks, U.S. taxpayers!

~

Here we go again! COVID vaccinations for Americans, yet we have thousands of illegals crossing our borders daily, unvaccinated not only for COVID, but how many other diseases? Our children had to have the mandatory vaccines in order to attend school. However, under the Biden administration the illegals can attend our schools and expose our children, teachers, and staff to whatever. In return they can take it home and expose their families. The best thing that could happen for all Americans is to close the border. Not just say it’s closed. This is inhumane, not only for Americans but for the illegals. Only so many people can fit in a room, the same goes for states and a country. And stop expecting the taxpayers to pick up the tab. We are struggling to provide for ourselves. God Bless America.