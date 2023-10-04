Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 18, 2023 through Sept. 24, 2023 there were 112 calls for service, five traffic tickets were issued, there were two Mental Health Holds reported, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Jennifer L. Harris, age 31 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Improper Front Bumper (Violation), No Headlights (Violation), and on a Bench Warrant issued by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Appear in Court following a Traffic Stop on West Main Street. Harris was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Eva F. Harris-Swansbrough, age 51 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on West Main Street. Harris-Swansbrough was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Karissa JF Adams-Swansbrough, age 20 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on West Main Street. Adams-Swansbrough was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Brandon J. Shugars, age 28 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on West Main Street. Shugars was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Brittany R. Brown, age 36 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Found Property on Park Street. Additionally, Brown was arrested on a Fugitive From Justice Arrest Warrant issued by Towanda, Pennsylvania. Brown was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Steven C. Ulrich, age 43 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office for a Family Offense. Ulrich was turned over to the Chenango County Sheriff’s custody for arraignment at Chenango County Centralized Arraignment Court.

John R. Lorang, age 82 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Dog Running at Large (Violation) following an investigation of a Dog Attack and Fight on East Temple Street. Lorang was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Devan J. Steigler, age 26 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor), and Reckless Endangerment (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Disturbance on Green Street. Steigler was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, where he was arraigned and Released on his Own Recognizance.

John A. Shaffer, age 56 of New Milford, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor), and Reckless Endangerment (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Motor Vehicle Collision on State Route 17 in July 2023. Shaffer was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Juvenile, age 12 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Two Counts of Burglary in the Third Degree (D Felony) following an investigation of a Burglary on Elm Street in June 2023. The Juvenile was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to Tioga County Probation.

A Juvenile, age 12 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Burglary in the Third Degree (D Felony) following an investigation of a Burglary on Elm Street in June 2023. The Juvenile was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to Tioga County Probation.

Kaleb M. Clark, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Burglary in the Third Degree (D Felony), and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an investigation of a Burglary on Elm Street in June 2023. Clark was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

On Sept. 22, 2023, at approximately 2 p.m. Owego Police Officers were dispatched to a residence for a 70-year-old Male down and not breathing. Upon arriving on the scene, Owego Police Officers and Owego EMS provided First Aid, including the administration of CPR. The male was successfully rescued and is recovering in a hospital.

There are roughly 350,000 resuscitation attempts outside of a hospital setting in the United States, with the average survival rate of administered CPR at about 5-10%. Owego Police and Owego EMS recommends that anyone interested in learning CPR visit https://www.redcross.org/take-a-class/cpr; you could save a life!