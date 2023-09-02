Wanted: Dog Park Volunteers

The volunteers at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park in Owego are looking for help with moving and spreading new mulch in the park’s agility section. They are looking to have some hands to help on Sept. 8, with a possible early delivery of mulch by 9 a.m. So save the date, and they will update as the date nears.

Volunteers should bring a wheelbarrow, shovel, stone rake, and gloves. To learn more about the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located in Hickories Park in the Town of Owego, you can find them on Facebook. They are always in need of volunteers, so drop them a message or swing by the park and see one of the on-site volunteers.