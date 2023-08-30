Gail’s Tails

Hi, I’m Merlin the black cat. When Gail first picked me up and took me home I was really scared and hid under my blanket and then in a box I was supposed to play in, so she named me after the Magician. You see I was born outside in the spring in Waverly, N.Y. My mom is white and had four of us babies, one white, my brother here Matthew, and three black ones like me.

A lady in Waverly has fed us since we were small, so we know people but not their touch. It took five days for me to let Gail touch me, and now I like it.

She went back after three days and got my brother Matthew to keep me company. He was scared like me, but learned to trust Gail and let her pet him too.

We sleep together with our paws around each other and would really like a home together. We got neutered and all our shots and a flea treatment, now we need a home.

If you want both of us, call Gail at (607) 689-3033. Donations can be made by check or cash to Gail Ghinger at Up the Creek Consignment on Main Street in Owego, at the VFW in Owego, or at the Redemption Center on Fifth Avenue.