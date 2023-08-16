Tioga County Property Transactions

On Aug. 7, 2023, property located at 84 William Donnelly Parkway, Village of Waverly, from Barterra Properties LTD to Cleo Trio LLC for $294,210.

On Aug. 7, 2023, property located at 627 H Babcock Rd., Town of Nichols, from Peter Dehaan to 627 H Babcock LLC for $160,000.

On Aug. 8, 2023, property located at Day Hollow Road, Town of Owego, from Joseph Leonardi to Jordan Ile for $80,000.

On Aug. 8, 2023, property located at 15 Quarry Rd., Town of Nichols, from Keith Johnson to Eric and Janice Johnson for $35,000.

On Aug. 8, 2023, property located at 191 Beecher Hill Road, Tioga, from Linda Barton to Robert Walters for $199,900.

On Aug. 8, 2023, property located at 1167 Stanton Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Sandrea Ulrich to Lindsay Field for $105,000.

On Aug. 8, 2023, property located at 9 Elmwood Dr., Town of Owego, from Christopher and Eileen Barr to Justin and Molly Dubrava for $324,000.

On Aug. 8, 2023, property located at 27 John St., Village of Owego, from James Walley to Anastasia Badger and Helen Hurd for $125,000.

On Aug. 9, 2023, property located at 35 Ball St., Village of Waverly, from Michael Cocco, Diane Tymoski, Lori Grow, and Lisa Robbins to Kelly Soprano for $215,000.

On Aug. 9, 2023, property located at Brigham Road, Town of Richford, from Elaine Engst to Jonathan Plotkin for $110,000.

On Aug. 9, 2023, property located at Brigham Road, Town of Richford, from Susquehanna Land Company LLC to Jonathan Plotkin for $85,000.