As we remember our true spiritual identity of being imperishable souls, we then make an effort to change our old body conscious habits that weigh us down, such as comparing ourselves with others.

Comparisons with others will leave us vulnerable on three counts: you’ll either feel inferior, or superior or impressed. All three of these states are detrimental because they disregard our true connection with each other of mutual love and regard, based on individual self-esteem.

Losing yourself and trying to be someone else will never work. ‘To thine own self be true.”

To allow opportunities to open up and also to protect yourself, make sure your attention remains within. When you feel lost, disappointed, hesitant or weak, turn within and see the self. You will discover yourself to be like a lotus flower, in full bloom, beautiful, clean and strong, although growing in the stagnant and muddy water of negative worldly situations.

It is our mind that chains us. In difficult situations our first reaction is often negative. To be carried away in a storm of negative thoughts, allowing our emotions to over power our thoughts is not the solution. Whether I realize it or not the final outcome will be beneficial. Whatever is happening is a result of my own thoughts, words and actions of the past and present births. God is not to blame. I have created this.

When the water in a pool is still it reﬂects the sun, even the moon and the stars at night. But when the winds of change create storms, the water becomes rough and noisy. In the same way too many wasted and negative thoughts create internal storms.

When our mind is noisy it reﬂects chaos and confusion. When our mind is still and quiet, it reﬂects our divinity.

Thinking one positive thought or affirmation helps us remain stable as the solution is already within. All of our daily spiritual practices and routines work as ‘little anchors’, helping navigate the waves of life that build up and take us off course.

Self Control is strength. Calmness is mastery. Do not allow others to control the direction of your life. As we mature spiritually, there is less need to have our self-respect bolstered by praise.

We feel increasingly satisfied with our lives and ourselves. We relate to people more easily and feel no need to draw attention to our successes or complain about our problems. Knowledge is potential power, but it is the application of what we have learned that counts.

So keep in mind to never compare or chase after what you desire. First, elevate your game by continuing to enhance your confidence and self-esteem. You will then find what you want chases you.

(Yvonne Risely, from Owego, N.Y., can be reached at bkchirya@gmail.com. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She has a BSc from Cornell University in Education, and is published in several national publications and the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)