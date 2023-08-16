Bradford County Regional Arts Council and REACT E-Cycling team up for Electronics Recycling Drive 

The Bradford County Regional Arts Council recently announced its partnership with REACT E-Cycling from Horseheads, N.Y. for an upcoming electronics recycling drive. Mark your calendars for Thursday, Aug. 17, and head to the Sayre Theatre for a convenient opportunity to responsibly dispose of electronic waste.

The electronics recycling drive will begin at 9 a.m. behind the Sayre Theatre on Chacona Lane. While tube TVs, CRTVs, and CRTV monitors cannot be accepted, all flat-screen TVs of any size, along with various other old electronics, are welcome. For a comprehensive list of accepted items, visit their Facebook event page or their website at www.react-e-cycling.com.

Note that there is no set donation amount required for dropping off electronics. Instead, the BCRAC greatly appreciates contributions of any amount when delivering electronics. Every dollar raised goes directly to the BCRAC to help fund arts programming, support art initiatives for children in the community, and preserve and restore Bradford County’s historic theaters.

Volunteers play a vital role in the success of our events, and are especially needed for this one. The BCRAC welcomes anyone to help; for more information about volunteer opportunities, email to info@bcrac.org or call (570) 268-2787.

For more information about the electronics recycling drive, including a complete list of accepted items and guidelines, visit bcrac.org.