It’s time for the County Fair!

Get ready for action-packed events and exciting attractions and entertainment for all ages at the 164th Annual Tioga County Fair, taking place at Owego’s Marvin Park. Five days of fun are set for Aug. 8-12. The Fair is a not-to-miss family-friendly and old-fashioned-style county fair, with added flair!

Gates open on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. The Gillette Show is back and will offer their midway and carnival rides starting at 4 p.m. on opening day, 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and noon on Friday and Saturday.

The Fair is a great value at $15 admission per day, which includes the rides and grandstand shows, along with parking.

One of the largest fairs in our region, the heart of the Tioga County Fair is its agricultural roots. Featured at each day of the Fair is the best of Tioga County’s 4H and FFA. Fairgoers will enjoy visiting the Ag and Livestock buildings for a daily petting zoo, while also strolling through the buildings to see farm animals, or stopping by an exhibition or show.

Since refocusing efforts on the Fair’s historic agricultural roots in the past few years, Tioga County Fair Board President Jonathan Marks remarked, “We have seen a greater attendance rate,” and, in turn, an all-around increase in participation from local farmers and 4H and FFA members.

Ag and Livestock buildings have seen a little TLC on the fairgrounds, too, such as better lighting and ventilation.

And, in addition, Marks commented, “The barns are now more accessible for all visitors.”

Getting ready for the Fair means all hands on deck for final preparations such as painting the bandstands and pavilion and mapping and roping off the parking lot by volunteers, and then sprucing up the grounds, performed by the mowing crew from the Village.

Marks noted that one positive improvement on the fairgrounds is the expansion of the events center, an increase of 60 feet. That means extra space for featured events such as the Painted Pony Rodeo, Demo Derby, ATV / Dirt Bike Rodeo, Dash for Cash, and more, a win-win for all!

Another change at the Fair, the popular Clover Café has been recently remodeled. The menu has been spiced up, too, with new items, yet one of the popular requests is their famous fresh milkshakes!

Volunteers are key to the success of the Tioga County Fair, and Marks said that there is a call for more volunteers to fill three-to-four-hour shifts throughout Fair Week.

“Volunteers make the difference,” Marks shared, and asked that interested individuals complete a volunteer application on the Fair website.

The process of volunteering is easy. Simply go to tiogacofair.com, scroll about halfway down the page to the Volunteer section. Click within the box of hands, “Click here to sign up!”

Next, scroll through the available open days and times, select what works best for your schedule, and then complete your personal information. It’s that easy!

The running of the Tioga County Fair is impressive and is made possible by volunteers.

Volunteers, including the board members, expend a considerable amount of time, work, equipment and resources to bring the community this annual event.

On another note, sometimes life can be made easier with a QR code! To make it easier for fairgoers to find attractions or when a certain event starts, it is only a click away.

Fairgoers can find the Tioga County Fair’s QR code on the Fair’s Facebook page, or throughout the fairground property, signs featuring QR codes will be posted. Once you scan the QR code with your phone you can download a full schedule of activities for every day at the Fair!

So whether you’re a fan of the Painted Pony Rodeo, the Demo Derby, the ATV / Dirt Bike Rodeo, Air Rifle, Dash for Cash, the Classic Cruiser Car Show or Truck and Tractor Pulls, among others, you will certainly find a day, or maybe more than one day that you and your family will enjoy something fun at the Fair!

From carnival rides, the midway, petting zoo, agriculture buildings, the Arts & Crafts Barn, horse show and mini horse show, rabbit show and other animal shows, and more, there is something for everyone at the Fair!

In fact, check out the “Tallest Cornstalk” contest at the Arts & Crafts Barn. Last year’s winner walked away with a $50 gift certificate for bringing in a 15-foot high cornstalk. Can anyone top those kernels? And then, be sure to browse the Up-Cycle art on display, and be amazed at how creative folks are in Tioga County. There really is something for everyone.

For Marks, one of his favorite events is the Pie Tasting contest, which features the “Best Pies in the County.” Marks takes his love for pie to the judging table, and has enjoyed judging at the pie contest for the past couple of years.

For more information, visit tiogacofair.com; you can also find a complete Fair Guide included in this week’s Owego Pennysaver.