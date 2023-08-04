The Dash for Cash returns to the Tioga County Fair!

The popular “Dash for Cash” horse and rider competition, a family-fun spectator event, returns this year to the Tioga County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. trackside.

The competition will surely delight fair-goers of all ages as participant’s battle to trot away with accolades for being the fastest horse and rider partnership.

Dash for Cash first appeared at the Tioga County Fair in 2017, and then after two subsequent successful years, organizer Kurt Warner was looking for an interested individual to step up and take on the reins, so-to-speak. That did not come to fruition, and then coupled with COVID challenges plans went further on hold.

Warner, a professional rodeo announcer, has traveled all throughout the U.S. and abroad. A native of Berkshire and a Newark Valley High School graduate, today Warner primarily stays within the Northeast. His profession typically takes him to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

Warner said he is pleased to be able to step in again and bring specialty entertainment events to the Tioga County Fair this year.

Warner remarked, “And that’s what it’s all about, producing a family-friendly event that will engage the audience, while also celebrating the local community.”

Warner believes that there is talent in every community and is excited to again see that talent showcased at the Tioga County Fair.

The Dash for Cash features a $1,500 purse! First prize is $500, second is $400, third is $300, and fourth is $200, with a fifth prize of $100.

The event is open to horse riders of all ages, and there is a $25 entry fee.

Riders on horses run a predetermined distance in a straight line, then turn at a barrel, and next run as fast as they can across a finish line without knocking over a barrel. Disqualification occurs when barrels are knocked over.

Individual runs will be timed, and then the two fastest times for each rotation will advance to the final round. Lastly, the rotational winners run against each other for the prize money.

The Dash for Cash event is set to take place on the track, while the ATV and Dirt Bike Rodeo will run inside the event center. There will be alternating sessions between the horses, bikes and ATV’s.

In past years as many as 50 riders and their horses competed in the event, and Warner is optimistic that the final number this year will be near that, or exceed that number.

Individuals must pre-enter for Dash for Cash by Monday, Aug. 7. You can call or text Kurt Warner at (607) 481-9173.

This year’s Tioga County Fair is taking place Aug. 8-12, at the Tioga County Fairgrounds located at Marvin Park in Owego. Admission to the fair is an all-inclusive $15 gate fee, which includes the rides and all of the grandstand events.