Stray Haven to host Family Fun Day on July 15

Stray Haven Humane Society recently announced they have been chosen as LuxeLife Magazine’s 2023 Best Animal Care Facility. You can view the announcement and write up at https://www.lux-review.com/issues/2023-pet-products-and-services-awards/.

“We are humbled by this global recognition and are thankful for the community that helped us achieve this ranking,” said Sarah Hogan, executive director at Stray Haven.

To help celebrate, Stray Haven is inviting the community to their very first Family Fun Day planned for July 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at their facility located on Shepard Road in Waverly, N.Y.

They will be holding a rabies clinic from 9-11 a.m. for the community. Rabies vaccines are by donation, and they will also have free distemper vaccines thanks to a grant from the Petco Love Foundation.

After the clinic, the festivities begin. Included are a rummage sale, bake sale, bounce house, and concessions. There will also be candy bar bingo at noon and a cake walk at 3 p.m. Rummage sale donations can still be dropped off through July 13. All proceeds benefit the shelter animals.

Family Day would not be complete without adoption specials. Stray Haven is taking part in the Bissell Empty the Shelters Event with great adoption specials. Stop by their donation duck pond! With a donation to the shelter, you can pick a duck for additional adoption deals!

The shelter is in need of Purina pet food and cleaning supplies (bleach, paper towels, etc.). You can help out that way, too; and check out some of the shelter pets, you might just find your new best friend.

To learn more about Stray Haven Humane Society, you can find them on Facebook or call (607) 565-2859.