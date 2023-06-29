Recycling in America; OFA FFA members lead the effort at this year’s Strawberry Festival

The Village of Owego Climate Smart Community (CSC) Task Force and Residents Allied for Future Tioga (RAFT) led a recycling drive at the Owego Strawberry Festival for the first time this year. They were assisted by Ellen Pratt, Tioga County Sustainability manager, who provided recycling bins and bags; AutoZone, who provided a work area; and Fifth Avenue Redemption Center, who counted the cans and bottles.

The OFA Future Farmers of America (FFA) were an essential part of the effort as they distributed the bins, collected the recycling bags, and sorted out non refundable items. The proceeds of the redemption were $50 and will be given to the OFA FFA to help support their programs.