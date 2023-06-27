WIC Farmers’ Market Coupons now available at Tioga Opportunities, Inc. 

As local farmers’ markets open for the season, Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s WIC program is connecting families to farm fresh produce this summer. WIC Farmers’ Market coupon booklets are available at the Tioga Opportunities, Inc. WIC Office, located at 110 Central Ave. in Owego. The office is open on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Enrolled WIC participants ages six months and older are eligible to receive coupons. Booklets are available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

This annual program puts coupons into the hands of eligible WIC participants that can be used at area Farmers’ Markets to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. For more information, call (607) 687-3147.