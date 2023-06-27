Owego Strawberry Festival Block Party

Owego Strawberry Festival Block PartyLindsey Williams and Making The Band form a conga line at the conclusion of their performance at the Strawberry Festival Block Party, held June 16 in downtown Owego. (Photo by Bob Schultz Photography)

Rain showers arrived for Friday’s Block Party, but let up at about 7:30, and as the Block Party was just getting going in downtown Owego on June 16. For all things festival, visit www.owego.org. For more photos, Follow The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.

Fireworks ignite over the river at the conclusion of Friday’s Block Party, held in downtown Owego on June 16. Photo credit: Owego Fire Department.

Paw Patrol! (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Volunteers from JP Morgan Chase & Co. are pictured at the Wine & Spirits Tent during the Strawberry Festival Block Party, held June 16 in downtown Owego. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Making The Band on the Courthouse Stage. (Photo by Bob Schultz Photography)

Nate the Great juggles his way into the festival on Friday night. (Photo by Bob Schultz Photography)

Will Stafford, juggler, is looking for a little help from his friends during Friday’s Strawberry Festival Block Party, held June 16 in downtown Owego. (Photo by Bob Schultz Photography)

From left, Dan Almy and Sid Peake perform with The Gents during the Strawberry Festival Block Party, held June 16 in downtown Owego. (Photo by Bob Schultz Photography)

From left, Donna Day, who assists with set up of the festival each year and Wendy Post, Festival co-chair and Entertainment chair, set things up in the rain on Friday in preparation for the Strawberry Festival Block Party, held June 16 in downtown Owego. The rain stopped moments later. (Photo by Bob Schultz Photography)

Angel Face Pageants held their annual festival pageant at the Baptist Church of Owego during the Strawberry Festival Block Party, held June 16 in downtown Owego. (Photo by Bob Schultz Photography)

Angel Face Pageants held their annual festival pageant at the Baptist Church of Owego during the Strawberry Festival Block Party, held June 16 in downtown Owego. (Photo by Bob Schultz Photography)

The rain stopped just in time for a performance by The Rods on Friday, and during the Strawberry Festival Block Party, held June 16 in downtown Owego. Pictured is David Feinstein, the cousin of the late Ronnie James Dio. (Photo by Bob Schultz Photography)

The rain stopped just in time for a performance by The Rods on Friday, and during the Strawberry Festival Block Party, held June 16 in downtown Owego. Pictured is Freddy Villano. (Photo by Bob Schultz Photography)

The rain stopped just in time for a performance by The Rods on Friday, and during the Strawberry Festival Block Party, held June 16 in downtown Owego. Pictured is member Carl Canedy. (Photo by Bob Schultz Photography)

