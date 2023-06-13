Strawberry Fest parade brings together a magical match 

Excitement is building for Owego’s annual Strawberry Festival, scheduled for June 16 and 17 in downtown Owego, and with a Rock-n-Run event on Thursday evening at Hickories Park. The popular festival is celebrating its 41st year, and this year’s theme puts the spotlight on “Strawberry Magic.”

A magical match will grace the streets of Owego as the parade’s grand marshal, Eudora Shuler, along with members of the Scott, Smith & Son family lead off the parade. Together they share a remarkable bond of 100 years in Owego.

Eudora is a long-time Owego resident, and celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this year. Scott, Smith & Son, a family-owned and operated, and fourth-generation company, is celebrating 100 years of business in Tioga County this year, and is one of two parade sponsors, along with Miller’s Steakhouse in Waverly, N.Y.

Eudora has always been community-minded, and has participated for a number of years in the Tioga County CROP Hunger Walk, along with being a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, among other efforts.

She remarked about being selected as the Parade Grand Marshal, exclaiming, “It’s a wonderful event, and I love strawberries!”

When quizzed further about strawberries, Eudora enthusiastically replied, “I use them in shortcake, or I make pies.”

Eudora was selected as Parade Grand Marshal by the Scott, Smith & Son family. Eudora’s husband, Fred, and Scott A. Smith were long-time friends, and have since passed away. Both veterans, Scott A. Smith served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a Seabee, and in a vital role in the Pacific Theater. Fred Shuler served in the infamous 10th Mountain Division during the war, and where his unit fought on skis to capture Italy’s Riva Ridge.

Scott, Smith & Son, a residential heating fuel and propane delivery company that has grown to offer a multitude of services, was started in 1923 by R. Scott Smith. The company’s loyal customer base, dedicated staff and experienced technicians have sustained their family-oriented philosophy and positive identity.

The Shuler and Smith friendship ties continue today, and where Eudora attends a weekly Chair Yoga session at the Countryside Community Center led by certified instructor Nina Smith. Eudora said that the yoga session helps her stay limber, and is good for her overall health.

Born in 1923, Eudora grew up in Ithaca and graduated from Ithaca High School. She completed nursing school and then moved to Owego after marrying her husband, Fred. Her extended family includes two sons, a daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters.

Eudora is proud of her longtime profession as a nurse, and where she worked in several facets like public health, a doctor’s office, private duty, and as a school nurse, to name a few. Eudora stepped up to be a staff member in a hospital ward while she was still in nursing school during World War II, and a pivotal role since many doctors and nurses had been sent overseas.

Back to strawberries, Eudora said she remembers many walking trips in the hills of Ithaca as a youth to go strawberry picking. Today she boasts that she walks every day, and which, she said, has been a key component to her longevity.

Brian Scanlon, operations manager at Scott, Smith & Son, shared that the company is pleased to participate in the Strawberry Festival Parade, and that the company has always focused on being a part of the community.

Plans are for Dean, Nina and Brandon Smith, and Dean and Brandon being the third and fourth generations of the company ownership, to walk and carry a banner together at the start of the parade.

Riding in style in an accompanying Corvette will be Eudora Shuler. The company will present Eudora with a tiara and 100-year sash to wear in the parade. A new service van and fuel truck will also ride in the parade. The van, Scanlon said, will be hauling a decorated float that will carry several Scott, Smith & Son employees.

Miller’s Steakhouse in Waverly is also serving as a sponsor for this year’s parade. Jan and Dave Miller purchased the former Rail House Taproom and Restaurant and transformed it, while keeping a focus on local. They are excited to be a sponsor for this year’s festival and parade.

The Strawberry Festival Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. this year in downtown Owego, and on June 17. For more information, visit www.owego.org.