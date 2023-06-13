Strawberry Festival brings back the ‘Hitmen’, welcomes new Chairman

This year’s Strawberry Festival Parade, planned for June 17 with a step-off at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Owego, has a few new things taking place.

Scott Smith and Son, Inc., to celebrate their 100th Anniversary, is serving as a sponsor for this year’s parade. Eudora Shuler will be serving as this year’s Parade Grand Marshal.

Miller’s Steakhouse in Waverly is also serving as a sponsor for this year’s parade. Jan and Dave Miller purchased the former Rail House Taproom and Restaurant and transformed it, while keeping a focus on local. They are excited to be a sponsor for this year’s festival parade.

New this year, John Loftus, who organizes several area parades and volunteers his time to assist in golf tournaments and other activities, is serving as the Chair of this year’s Strawberry Festival Parade after Tim Sayers, who served on the committee for several years, stepped down.

Loftus reports that there will be over 40 units participating in this year’s parade including a return of the popular “Hit Men Brass Band”, from Rochester, N.Y.

A former staple to the event, World Drum Corps and Buglers’ Hall of Fame member David Martin founded the “Hit Men” in 2002. Comprised of eight members, the “Hit Men are unquestionably the finest…. Incarcerated…. marching musicians…. in the history of the New York State Department of Corrections.

The “Hit Men” perform all over the United States and Canada. Some of their most recent engagements include Riker’s Island, Joliet, Sing-Sing, and a special return engagement at San Quentin State Prison. The Hit Men are six-time World Drum Corps Brass Ensemble Champions and they also hold the Guinness Book record for… manufacturing 14,106 license plates in a 12-hour shift.

The Hit Men would like to thank the Festival’s Parade Committee for inviting them, the people of Owego for their hospitality, and the New York State Department of Corrections for granting them permission to perform for the festival’s parade.

But in all seriousness, local organizations, youth groups, local businesses and area representatives will be participating in this popular and colorful parade.

The route for the parade will travel down Main Street to Court Street, down Court Street to Front Street, and then left onto Front Street and down to Paige Street. The time has moved a half an hour earlier this year for the step off, so Loftus is reminding everyone to allow for extra time to get into the venue and lined up for the parade; which he anticipates will be a good one!

For all things festival, visit www.owego.org.