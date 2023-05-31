Owego Steam Fire Engine Restoration Historically Significant; Project to showcase oldest operating steam fire engine in United States

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. is pushing “full” steam ahead with efforts to restore the Owego Fire Department’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine. The 157-year-old fire engine, known as the “Steamer,” has not been operational since the late 1980s. In 1987 the Steamer was the oldest licensed operating steam fire engine in the United States. Firefly Restorations in Hope, Maine is nearing completion of its restoration.

“The preservation of Owego’s steam fire engine is of national importance,” said Jim Mead of Early Owego Antique Center.

He added, “As a surviving piece from the ‘Romantic Age’ of firefighting, its history and educational benefits are unmatched.”

Invented out of desperation in the early 1850’s when volunteer firemen with hand-operated engines could not control fires, steam fire engines soon revolutionized firefighting throughout the world. One steamer could exceed the firefighting capacity of several hand engines needing 150 firemen.

The sixty years from 1853 to 1913 marked the heyday of steam fire engine manufacturing in the United States, with only a few built in 1914-1916 and the final one built in 1917. Post 1917 cities and towns converted from steamers to motorized engines powered by gasoline. During the six decades of steam fire engine manufacture, more than 80 firms turned out roughly 5,000 of them, of which 80% were built by eight manufacturers including Amoskeag that built 853, the third most of any manufacturer including Owego’s.

Less than 400 steamers are known to have survived, with the biggest exodus of the once proud steam fire engines occurring during World War II scrap drives. Hundreds of steamers were donated to the war effort.

Since October of 2020, the Steamer has been at Firefly Restorations where it is undergoing a complete restoration. The work includes fire tube boiler replacement (old boiler will be retained for display purposes); engine, pump and other work as required; construction of accurate reproduction of steamer tiller (tongue) with “S” curve so the steamer may be hand pulled; repair of lamps and mounts; manufacture and attachment of “ash” pan with draft control and clean out provisions preventing the steamer wheels from catching fire; replacement of hard suction hoses; painting, gold leaf lettering decoration reflective of the 1866 time period; rebuilding and certification water and steam pressure gauges to include new mounts; and right front wheel repair.

“This is one of my favorite pieces in the shop,” said Andy Swift owner of Firefly Restorations, who specializes in fire engine repairs. Swift has been in the fire engine business for over three decades and now focuses on steam fire engine restorations. He was recently featured on the Magnolia Network’s An American Story.

He notes, “Fire engines really are the most important invention that man has made. If you think about it, what’s the most important vehicle in your community? If you don’t have a vehicle to protect your town or village, you can lose your town in an evening.”

The Steamer’s boiler has been rebuilt and will soon be mounted back on the frame. Consisting of 211 “fire tubes” the boiler functions much like the hot water heater in your house producing steam to power the engine. The boiler meets American Society of Mechanical Engineers (AMSE) code that was independently verified by Harford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company. The Steamer is classified as “Size 2” capable of pumping 700 gallons of water per minute (GPM).

Modern day fire engines typically can pump between 1,000 to 1,500 GPM. Brain Fanslau of Maine Locomotive and Machine Works built the new boiler. Consisting of a double action single piston pump the engine serves two purposes, drafting water into the engine and pumping the water to hoses to extinguish fires.

Owego’s steam fire engine is extremely rare because it is shaped like a harp instrument. With only a handful of harp frames known in existence today it is believed Owego’s will be the oldest operating steam fire engine in the United States.

Since 2020, Owego Hose Teams, Inc. has been raising funding to restore Owego’s steam fire engine and build it a “Steamer House” on North Avenue next to Owego Fire Station #2. Last week the Hose Team launched its “May Match Drive” to help fund the project including Steamer repairs that have grown in cost to over $75,000.

Individuals can contribute to the project by participating in the Hose Team’s “Steam Booster” donor program. For a 100 tax-deductible contribution, name(s) will be placed on a cast iron bronze plaque that will proudly hang on the Steamer House building. Donors can also purchase “bell stock”, supporting the installation of the Central Fire Station Bell in the Steamer House for $25 and benches that will surround the building.

Information on all fundraisers can be found at the Hose Team’s website, www.OwegoHoseTeams.com, and contributions can be made online or by sending a check to the Hose Team at 461 East Main St., Owego, N.Y., and in care of the Steamer project. All contributions are tax deductible as the Hose Team is a recognized 501c3 charitable organization.

“Once the Steamer is back and in its new house on the main drag in Owego (North Avenue) all our efforts will be worth it,” said Hose Team volunteer Lou Striley. “We’ll raise a glass or two, that’s for sure.”