Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 4, 2023, property located at 407 Sears Rd., Town of Richford, from Anthony Accristo to Timothy Tuetken for $20,000.

On May 4, 2023, property located at 528 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation As POA to Steven Chaffee for $58,002.10.

On May 5, 2023, property located at 105 McFall Rd., Town of Owego, from Joyce Monte to Laine Martin and Thomas Kuhn for $112,000.

On May 5, 2023, property located at 14 Exeter Dr. Town of Owego, from Michael Rusnak to Jeffrey and Tara Berkowitz for $219,000.

On May 5, 2023, property located at 9 Wellington Dr., Town of Owego, from Donna Jordan to Elaine Taylor for $250,000.

On May 5, 2023, property located at 596 Schneider Rd., Town of Owego, from Joseph Schneider and Nicole Addicott to Jocelynn Robinson and Jordan Pittman for $279,900.

On May 5, 2023, property located at 567 Popple Hill Rd., Town of Richford, from Marilyn Dawes and Carla Sternberg to Mark, Terrie, Christopher and Margaret Sargent for $391,000.

On May 5, 2023, property located at 21 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Timothy and Cheryl Frock to Robert and Ashley Chandler for $154,500.

On May 5, 2023, property located at Weiss Road, Tioga, from John and Beverly Hitchings to Gary and Amy Deming for $70,000.

On May 8, 2023, property located at 107 Wright Rd., Town of Candor, from John Temples to Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly for $227,402.32.

On May 8, 2023, property located at 1 Londonderry Lane, Town of Owego, from Estate of Patricia Walker to Thomas and Barbara Cernera for $165,500.

On May 8, 2023, property located at Hubby Road, Town of Richford, from George Hoffmier to Scott Konitsky for $19,000.

On May 8, 2023, property located at 14 Alpine Dr., Town of Owego, from Mark Krmenec and Bridgette Cole to Troy Aikey and Sarah Berube for $192,000.

On May 8, 2023, property located at 39 Elm St., Village of Newark Valley, from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Brian and Jennifer Cornell for $52,000.

On May 9, 2023, property located at 576 Rte. 34, Town of Barton, from Barbara Wilson to Damon and Corrine Scrivener for $120,000.

On May 10, 2023, property located at 113 Spencer Ave., Village of Owego, from Linda Bryan As Executor and Stuart Craddock By Executor to Jason Spear for $75,000.

On May 10, 2023, property located at 17 Londonderry Lane, Town of Owego, from Federal National Mortgage Association to Corbin Petticoffer and Mackenzie Wilson for $183,000.

On May 10, 2023, property located at 1855 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Matthew Manwaring to First Grantor: Alexander Yehlen for $420,000.

On May 10 2023, property located at Dimon Road, Town of Berkshire, from Shawn Jordan, Rebeca Jensen and Alice Jordan to David and Corina Jacobson for $13,900.

On May 10, 2023, property located at 20 George St., Town of Owego, from Jamie Signs to Aaron Pienta for $84,000.

On May 10, 2023, property located at 6959-6963 State Route 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Keith Johnson to Daisy Estates LLC for $90,000.