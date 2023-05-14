‘Congregations and Communities: 50 Years of Sacred Sites’ set for May 21

The New York Landmarks Conservancy is once again sponsoring a statewide Sacred Sites Open House on Sunday, May 21. This local event is hosted by the Sacred Sites Committee of The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier (PAST).

This year marks the 11th anniversary of hosting this local event. It is free and open to the public. Sacred Sites in Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott and Endwell will be welcoming visitors at varied times from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.pastny.org to find the listing of each site and their opening and closing times.

The theme this year is Discover our Sacred Sites. Experience the architecture, culture, and history of our community.

There will be 21 participants. This is an opportunity to be a tourist in your own neighborhood and view the spectacular interiors of varied religious structures in our community.

The sites are grouped in clusters along specific streets, neighborhoods or downtown areas. In this way, visitors can select groups of sites to visit that may be within walking distance of each other.

Sites will welcome visitors, give tours, explain architecture and art, stained glass windows, and tell the history of their building and congregation. Several sites also inform visitors about social and community activities that take place at the site outside of the religious service.

For a list of participants and their times visit the PAST website at www.pastny.org or obtain flyers at most religious sites, local libraries, historical societies, community calendars, and social media.

PAST and the Sacred Sites Committee would like to invite everyone to this event, and are asking for your support of this program by visiting these spectacular architectural structures located right in our neighborhoods.

For more information about New York Landmarks visit www.nylandmarks.org.

You can also find them on Facebook @nylandmarks.