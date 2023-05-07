What’s Happening for the week of May 7, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Make and take Tie Die Butterflies, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 3-4 p.m. during the month of May, Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

MAY 7

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Narcan Training, 1 p.m., Tioga Downs Hotel, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. Free and open to the public.

MAY 8

Newark Valley Central School District Public Hearing and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Darci Baird / C&N Financial Planners, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, Berkshire Free Library, Route 38, Berkshire, or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Nichols Presbyterian Church takeout meal, pick up from 4 to 6 p.m., 140 Main St., Nichols. Meal includes a meatball sub, two sides and dessert for $12. Pre-order by calling (607) 699-3302.

MAY 9

Hospitals and Maternity Homes in Owego presented by Emma Sedore, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

The Fifth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2023 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main Street, Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

The Finance Committee of the Tioga County Property Development Corporation will meet at 3 p.m. at the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego, and in the Economic Development Conference Room #109. Contact Brittany Woodburn with any questions at (607) 687-8256 or via email to woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov.

Ancestry.com for Beginners, GFJ Tech Center, 1 p.m., 1001 Park Street Endicott. Call (607) 757-5359 or visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc for more information. In person only, and registration is required.

The Office of Persons With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) meeting, 9 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84248266761?pwd=ZU1CNlJnUnZ0cmRrMTZNSUZTRkxjQT09; Meeting ID: 842 4826 6761; Passcode: 185636.

Alcohol & Substance Abuse (ASA) Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82645933723?pwd=Qnp2OW4rdGdENHNUM1FUT29yWXFiZz09; Meeting ID: 826 4593 3723; Passcode: 388016.

MAY 10

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Smithboro Cemetery Association Meeting, 6 p.m., Root’s residence, 2095 Rte. 17C, Barton.

Athens Senior Citizens Club Mother’s Day Luncheon, noon, Airport Senior Community Center located at 6 Piper Ave. in Sayre, Pa. Sherry Spencer on her flute will provide entertainment. Bring your own table service and a dish to pass. Coffee is furnished. For information, call Ginny Malone at (570) 888-3712.

Che-Hanna Rock & Mineral Club Meeting, Board Meeting at 6 p.m. and Regular Meeting at 7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. Open to the public.

Beginner Country Two-Step Lessons at VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Lessons start at 7 p.m. and are $10 per person.

Kids’ Crafts, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MAY 11

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

MAY 11 and 12

30th Antique Trap / Sportsman’s Show, May 11 from 8 a.m. until dark and on May 12 from 7 a.m. to noon, North Orwell Community Hall, 34142 Route 187 in Pennsylvania. Free admission. Call Bruce at (607) 426-6276 for more information.

MAY 12

Basics of Estate Planning: Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Advance Directives, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will welcome Greg Catarella from the Law Office of Greg S. Catarella to present important information on essential documents including Wills, Living Wills, Powers of Attorney, Health Care Proxies, and Do-Not-Resuscitate Orders. The program is open to the public, but registration is required. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 315 to reserve your seat.

BINGO for older adults, 1-2 p.m., TOIs Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin, 1-2 p.m., TOIs Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breath and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Stories, Songs, A Craft, and A Puppet Show; 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read Mother’s Day stories.

Luminary Jars, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Registration required for ages 13 and up.

Annual Mac and Cheese Cook-Off Contest, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave. / Rte. 858 Little Meadows, Pa. Bring your best and sample the rest!

MAY 13

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Experience the Amazing World of Toys Tour, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Route 17C, 2-miles West of Owego. Large private toy collection with 100,000 toys from all decades. Admission is $10 for adults and youth 12 and older, and a $25 donation for families to benefit the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation.

The Nate Gross Band will perform at Trout Ponds Park in the Village of Newark Valley, from 5 to 8 p.m. This free event is made possible with funding from the NYS Council on the Arts Re-grant Program.

Ollie and Nola Show (two certified therapy dogs), 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Halstead Development Yard Sales, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Multiple households throughout the development. No early birds.

LEGOs, Magnatiles and Lincoln Logs, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Eastern Star Rummage and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., EMS Building, 58 Main St., Candor.

MAY 14

Candor EMS Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ, pickup starting at 11 a.m., Main Street, Candor. Funds are designated towards the ambulance replacement fund. Tickets are now available and pre-ordering is recommended by calling (607) 659-5529, or by email to Office@candorems.org.

MAY 15

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Abigail Pasko / Sayre Healthcare Skilled Nursing, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MAY 16

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance.

NY Connects Office Hours, 1-3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Board St., Waverly. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance.

Ancestry.com for Beginners, virtual only, no registration, 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email. You will be directed to the class video call.

The Tioga Central Music Department will present a free concert at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, Main Street, Tioga Center. Everyone is welcome.

MAY 17

Beginner Country Two-Step Lessons at the VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Lessons start at 7 p.m. and are $10 per person.

Doug’s Dish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union, 1145 NY-17C, Owego. To benefit the Owego Lions Club.

2023 Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Monthly meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. Contact Wendy Walsh at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov or by calling (607) 687-3553 for more information.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

MAY 18

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Take out only.

Tioga County Legislative Meeting and 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Meet Pinterest, 1 p.m., virtual only, no registration. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at class time and enter your email. You will be directed to the class video call.

MAY 19 and 20

Richford Historical Society Annual Spring Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, Richford Graded Schoolhouse, Route 38, Richford. Proceeds benefit the preservation and restoration of the schoolhouse and artifacts, as well as the Annual Richford Potato Festival.

MAY 20 and 21

The Valley Chorus presents Darkness to Light, Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Keystone Theater in Towanda, Pa. and on Sunday, at 3 p.m. at the Athens High School Auditorium in Athens, Pa. Pre-sale tickets are $10, and tickets are $15 at the door. Tickets are available online at www.thevalleychorus.org or at Jolly Farmer in Waverly, Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, at the Keystone Theater in Towanda, or from any member of the Valley Chorus.

MAY 20

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Gibson Corners Cemetery Meeting, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego.

Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church Grandma’s Attic Garage Sale and Chicken Barbecue, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bag Sale begins at 1 p.m., 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Mary Frisbie / Sayre Healthcare Personal Care, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. Presentation by Mike Nutter, Lieutenant with the Broome County Technical Rescue Team. Free and open to all.

MAY 23

Polio: My Life Experience presented by Rev. Robin Lostetter, retired, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

Learn a New Hobby for Free On Your Phone, 1 p.m., virtual only, no registration. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email. You will be directed to the class video call.

MAY 24

Beginner Country Two-Step Lessons at VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Lessons start at 7 p.m. and are $10 per person.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register before May 23 at 8:30 a.m. or until full, Pre-registration is required. Phone: 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

MAY 25

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Clean Up and De-clutter Your Computer, 11 a.m., Broome West Senior Center, 2801 Wayne St., Endicott. No registration.

MAY 26

Book Club Friday: The Informant by Kurt Eichenwald, 1 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

MAY 27

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Makerspace Open House, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin

MAY 29

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Paul Urban / Lowery-Urban Funeral Home, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MAY 31

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Tips for Selecting and Managing Online Passwords, 3 p.m., virtual only and no registration. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email. You will be directed to the class video call.