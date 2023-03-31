Resilience: Inner Stability in Challenging Times; Recharge the spiritual battery of the soul and nothing can shake you

A very important and influential aspect of our lives is living every thought and word in our actions. It is often said, “Practice what you preach” and “Walk your talk”.

Although we have many ideal thoughts and promises of right behavior to follow, we sometimes don’t live by these standards resulting in disappointment and sorrow for us and our relationships. Resilience is needed.

Resilience is your personal power, your inner strength that allows you to rise above negative and difficult circumstances, dissolves depression, and bounces you back stronger than before. Nothing can bring you down, or shake you.

For example, today I decide I will remain happy at any cost and give happiness to others. But as soon as a difficult person or problem comes along, I start worrying and radiate these vibrations to others.

On another day I keep an aim of only having good wishes for others. However, when someone is angry or not behaving well, our happy attitude and behavior of love changes.

What is the reason for not remaining stable and what is the solution to be stable?

According to spiritual wisdom, we are eternal spiritual energy sitting in bodies of limited physical energy, in a world of vibrations, and attract what we radiate.

Originally, all human beings are peaceful, pure and positive, but over time we forget we are souls. The more we think we are bodies, the more we lose our spiritual energy.

Now the spiritual battery of the soul has become quite flat. To recharge the soul, go within instead of looking out. Take time out for spiritual study and reflection to emerge willpower and inner strength and top up resilience. Experience a reservoir of deep peace by being aware of yourself as a spiritual being, a living, thinking, conscientious energy of spiritual light, separate from the body but located in the center of the forehead, just behind the eyes.

Meditation helps clean out this inner space, recharge and transform negative thoughts and reactions. In this safe place of comfort within, I, the soul, experience myself becoming so peaceful, with a depth of clarity and awareness new to me, so clean, pure, soft, gentle, and yet strong.

As a being of light I, the soul, connect to the Light of the divine intelligence of the Supreme Soul and feel His limitless energy of deep love, peace and joy. With this connection, I absorb God’s power. I become the same. This is how to achieve resilience.

My head and heart are in sync; my thoughts and actions are the same. I feel unconditional acceptance of myself, strong, refreshed, and happy. Able to keep on giving, I now allow that power to come into this world.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html. Visit this website to learn more about ongoing meditation classes as well.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)